HC closes plea seeking probe into MKU scams

Taking note of the fact that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption was conducting a probe into scams in Madurai Kamaraj University, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court closed a petition seeking a thorough probe into the irregularities.

The scams included irregularities in the conduct of examinations and issuance of certificates. The petitioner M. Lionel Antony Raj sought a probe into the irregularities and that the court monitor the investigation.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that taking note of the seriousness of the issue, the court had passed a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to conduct a detailed investigation.

Since the direction was already passed by the court, the judges closed the petition. Earlier, it had also directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to extend the scope of the investigation to other universities after completing the probe in Madurai Kamaraj University.

