HC closes plea against Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday closed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to remove or mute the phrase ‘renowned encounter specialist’ and a Tamil dialogue on ‘encounters’ in Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.

The petitioner, K. Palanivelu of Madurai, had filed the petition ahead of the film’s release. He had sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the movie and direct the producer of the film, LYCA Productions, to remove or mute the phrase ‘renowned encounter specialist’ as well as the Tamil dialogue that says, ‘encounter is not only a punishment but also a preventive action to stop such/further crimes’, which was in the film’s teaser.

Fake encounters or extra-judicial killings were illegal and unconstitutional, and they could not be glorified, he had said.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete closed the petition after the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petition had been filed based on the film’s teaser. However, after watching the film, the petitioner did not find anything offensive. The court said Vettaiyan had already been released in theatres and OTT. Since the petitioner was not pressing for the prayer, the court closed the petition.