HC closes PIL plea on special libraries

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday closed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to set up eight special libraries in Tamil Nadu. The court was informed that except for one the other libraries were functioning.

The Director of Public Libraries, in a counter affidavit, informed the court that the State had made an announcement in 2017-18 to set up eight special libraries. The specialised libraries would provide information on a particular theme.

Indus Valley Civilisation Special Library with gallery at Keeladi in Sivaganga district, Special Library on Tamil Music, Dance and Fine Arts at Thanjavur, Special Library on Tamil Medicine at Tirunelveli, Special Library on Folk Arts at Madurai, Special Library on Tribal Culture at the Nilgiris, Special Library on Mathematics, Science at Tiruchi, Special Library on Printing Art at Chennai and Special Library on Astronomy, Innovative Inventions at Coimbatore.

Except for Indus Valley Civilisation Special Library at Keeladi in Sivaganga, the other seven libraries were established. Construction work has been initiated for the library at Keeladi by the Archaeological Department and the process would be completed soon, the affidavit said.

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi closed the PIL petition filed by advocate R. Venkatesan of Madurai who had sought direction to the government to execute the plan to set up the special libraries.