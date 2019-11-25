HC closes petition

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday was informed that both the wife and the sister of Manivasagam, a Maoist killed in a encounter in Kerala recently, had returned to Tiruchi Central Prison. They had been granted special leave to attend his funeral.
The slain Maoist’s wife Kala and sister Chandra were lodged at Tiruchi Central Prison.
A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh had granted special leave to the duo to attend the funeral of Manivasagam at his native place in Salem district. Taking cognisance of the submission, the court closed the petition filed by S. Anbarasan, a relative who had sought special leave for the duo.
