HC closes petition against flex boards and banners in front of cinemas in Dindigul

October 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a public interest litigation petition that had sought the direction to authorities not to permit the installation of flex boards and banners of the movie ‘Leo’ starring actor Vijay, in front of two cinemas in Dindigul. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel closed the petition filed by P.R.D. Raja of Dindigul after the authorities submitted that no such permission had been granted. The petitioner Raja said that the installation of flex boards and banners in front of cinemas would cause hindrance to the public and traffic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.