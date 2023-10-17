HC closes petition against flex boards and banners in front of cinemas in Dindigul

October 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a public interest litigation petition that had sought the direction to authorities not to permit the installation of flex boards and banners of the movie ‘Leo’ starring actor Vijay, in front of two cinemas in Dindigul. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel closed the petition filed by P.R.D. Raja of Dindigul after the authorities submitted that no such permission had been granted. The petitioner Raja said that the installation of flex boards and banners in front of cinemas would cause hindrance to the public and traffic.