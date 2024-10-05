HC closes petition after two medical students readmitted to their respective colleges

Taking into account that two medical students who had earlier gone missing have been readmitted to the respective Government Medical Colleges, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed the habeas corpus petition filed in this regard.

Earlier, the court took into account that a first year medical student of Government Medical College, Ariyalur, had gone missing from her home since May 22. Similarly, a youth, a second year medical student of Government Medical College, Namakkal, had gone missing since May 18. It was suspected that both the students had taken the decision together to move away from their respective homes.

The court had directed a Special Investigation Team to conduct an investigation into the missing case. A team was formed under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, and functioning under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Madurai city. The students were traced to Tambaram.

The medical students were living in Tambaram and were working in a medical insurance company. It was said that they got married after their respective families opposed their relationship. The students were produced before the court and after much persuasion, the students told the court that they would continue their studies in the respective government medical colleges.

A Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and R. Poornima appreciated the Deans of the colleges for having readmitted the two students. The students shall live peacefully and continue their studies, the court observed.

The court closed the petition. Earlier, the court appreciated the Special Investigation Team, that conducted the investigation into the missing case, for its efforts and in ensuring that the court order was complied with.

