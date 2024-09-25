HC closes petition after contradictory statements made over complaint of bonded labour

Taking into account the contradictory statements given by a youth whose mother alleged that he was treated as a bonded labourer in Gujarat, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed the petition filed by the woman.

The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by A. Vasantha of Thoothukudi district, who said that in 2023, she received a call from her younger son Ayyanar who told her that he was working in a sweet shop in Gujarat, run by Nallathambi and Dhanabal, both from Usilampatti in Madurai district. He had told her that they promised him a salary, but refused to pay him any and treated him as a bonded labourer and often brutally attacked him.

It was said that he was kept under fear and never allowed to move away from the shop. In 2024, Ayyanar called his mother and told her that the shop owners tortured him and extracted severe work. He did not know where he was kept, but only knew that he was in Gujarat. Since no action was taken based on the complaint lodged by Vasantha, she filed the petition before the court.

A Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad inquired Ayyanar after he was produced before the court. Ayyanar alleged that along with him in confinement were four other young persons from Tamil Nadu. It was also said that Nallathambi and not Dhanabal, was the owner of the sweet shop. The actual name of Dhanabal was Jeyapaul. He and his brother Jegadeesh were assisting Nallathambi.

Earlier, the court expressed strong displeasure over the inaction of the Thoothukudi Collector and the Superintendent of Police over the complaint of bonded labour and directed the officials to depute a special team to Gujarat to secure the persons.

The four persons who were produced before the court were examined individually in order to ascertain the actual facts. None of them said that they were kept as bonded labourers. However, the petitioner’s counsel said that only after filing the petition, the salary was paid to the petitioner’s son.

“We can only express that had the petitioner been more truthful, the entire exercise would not have been undertaken by us. But, unfortunately, he had given scant respect for stating the correct statements,” the court observed.

The court appreciated the Thoothukudi Collector and the Superintendent of Police for complying with the order of the court and closed the petition.