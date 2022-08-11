HC closes contempt proceedings in Sattankulam custodial deaths case  

August 11, 2022 22:02 IST

Accepting the unconditional apology tendered by three police personnel, against whom suo motu criminal contempt proceedings were initiated in 2020 following their non-cooperation with the Judicial Magistrate in Kovilpatti in connection with the inquiry into the Sattankulam father-son custodial deaths case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has closed the contempt proceedings against them.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha closed the criminal contempt proceedings initiated against then Additional Superintendent of Police D. Kumar, then Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Prathapan and then constable Maharajan. The court took a serious view of the police personnel attached to the Sattankulam station not providing the records sought by the Judicial Magistrate during the inquiry into the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.

Maharajan is said to have made a disparaging remark to the Magistrate in Tamil, implying that the latter “cannot do anything”. Following the incident, the Magistrate sent a communication to the High Court. Taking cognisance of the same, the court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the three police personnel.

Now, taking note of the unconditional apology tendered by the personnel, the court has closed the proceedings against them.