HC closes contempt petition 

Education Dept. officials comply with court order

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a contempt petition filed against Education Department officials in Thoothukudi after an earlier court order pertaining to service regularisation of a teacher was complied with.

Taking note of the fact that the court order was complied with, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar directed that the financial benefits payable to the teacher should be paid within six weeks.

Earlier, the court had directed the Secretary to School Education Department to be present before it if the order with regard to service regularisation of the teacher was not complied with. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by M. Paneer Dass, a Secondary Grade Teacher from Vellanvillai in Thoothukudi district.

In 2019, the High Court Bench had dismissed the appeal preferred by the District Education Officer, Thoothukudi, and directed the authorities to regularise the appointment of Mr. Paneer Dass as Secondary Grade Teacher from 2002.

However, the State preferred a special leave petition before the Supreme Court against the High Court’s order. The petition was dismissed in 2020 since it was not represented within 90 days.