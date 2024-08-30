HC censures ‘inaction’ of Collector, SP over complaint of bonded labour

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has expressed strong displeasure over “inaction” of the Thoothukudi Collector and the Superintendent of Police over a complaint of bonded labour.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by A. Vasantha, who said she was working as a daily wager and her husband had died in 2004. Her younger son Ayyanar had gone to Chennai for work 16 years ago and she lost contact with him.

In 2023, she received a call from Ayyanar who told her that he was working in a sweet shop in Gujarat, run by Nallathambi and Dhanabal, both from Usilampatti in Madurai district. He told her that they promised him a salary, but refused to pay him any salary and treated him as a bonded labourer and often brutally attacked him.

He was kept under fear and never allowed to move from the shop. She lodged a complaint to the SP, but no action was taken on it.

In 2024, Ayyanar called his mother and told her that the shop owners tortured him and extracted severe work. He did not know where he was kept, but only knew that he was in Gujarat. The petitioner gave a complaint to the Collector and the SP, but to no avail, she said.

Meanwhile, it was said that the police had contacted the shop owners in Gandhi Nagar, following which Ayyanar was sent to Madurai.

After inquiring Ayyanar, a Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that Ayyanar had been taken from his native place with a promise that he would be taken to Andhra Pradesh about nine years back, when he was aged 19. He was taken to Gujarat and he did not know the address.

He stated that Nallathambi and not Dhanabal, was the owner of the sweet shop. Ayyanar was locked up in a room and was not permitted to go out. Along with him in confinement were four other young persons from Tamil Nadu, the court observed. It took note of the fact that the petitioner was detained by the police and threatened that the truth should not be revealed.

The court expressed strong displeasure over the attitude of the Collector and the SP. Probably both the officials were of the impression that merely because the petitioner was a poor woman, her complaint need not be examined, it observed and directed the officials to depute a team to Gujarat to secure not just the other persons from Tamil Nadu but also those from other States who were kept in illegal confinement.

Ayyanar told the court that the actual name of Dhanabal was Jeyapaul, and his brother Jegadeesh controlled the movements of all the workers. This was bonded labour in all senses, the court observed and directed the police not to interfere with the peace of the petitioner.

Seeking reports from the officials, the court handed over the custody of Ayyanar to his mother and posted the matter to September 19.

