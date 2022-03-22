HC cancels bail granted to college Correspondent 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has cancelled the bail granted by Dindigul Mahila Court to a nursing college Correspondent P. Jothimurugan who had been booked under the provisions of the POCSO Act for abusing girl students.

Justice K. Murali Shankar cancelled the bail granted to the accused by the Mahila court in two cases. Following complaints from the students of the college, the police had booked a case against the college Correspondent under the POCSO Act.

The police were on the lookout for the accused. He then surrendered before a court at Polur in Tiruvannamalai district. He was then brought to Dindigul. Subsequently, he was granted bail by the Mahila Court. The police sought the cancellation of bail granted to the accused.

Students had staged a demonstration in Dindigul seeking a thorough probe into the case. The CPI (M) also staged a protest seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to the main accused in the case.

Several other organisations also condemned the bail granted to the accused. It was said that the college Correspondent in connivance with the warden had abused some girl students. The main accused runs many educational institutions in Dindigul district.