HC calls for well-stocked libraries in schools

Madurai

10 March 2021 21:02 IST

‘The library period that existed a decade ago has become extinct’

Stressing the importance of inculcating the reading habit in students, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has urged the State to take systematic and concrete efforts to bring back the lost glory by providing a well-stocked library in all schools.

Students must be provided time to access the libraries under the guidance of efficient librarians so that they not only enrich their knowledge but also develop the reading habit, which is sine qua non to development of any society, the court said.

A class period that was earmarked for ‘library’ every week in schools a decade ago had become extinct now. The very purpose of the period was to promote the reading habit among the children, Justice M. Dhandapani pointed out.

In order to meet the requirement, there existed a necessity to have a full-fledged library in all schools manned by a librarian. Unfortunately, the concept of library period had been erased out of the time table and instead all classes were devoted to curriculum-based subjects.

Students of those days would throng the library for the purpose of reading novels and other books of interest to them, which helped in developing their reading habit. However, giving a go by to the said procedure by deeming the period a waste of time, the schools had now embarked on provisioning students only with curricular periods. Thereby, the reading habit among the students stood totally wiped out, the judge said.

Present-day students leaned more towards digital equipment for all their needs unmindful of repercussions. If the children were not inculcated with the habit of reading today, then not only the glory of reading books would be wiped out, but the next generation would be totally alien to the idea of reading book. A good library could develop a good citizen and a good environment.

The judge said the court hoped and trusts that the suggestions given would be taken in letter and in spirit by the government so that the library movement not only received an impetus but was taken to the next level and the concept of library, as was existing,was restored.