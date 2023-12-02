HC calls for report from Judicial Magistrate conducting inquiry into the case of watchman shot dead by forester

December 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has called for a report from the Judicial Magistrate in Uthamapalayam who is conducting an inquiry into the case of a watchman shot dead by a forester inside the Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) on October 28.

Justice G. Ilangovan sought to know the details about the stage of the inquiry and the statements recorded during the inquiry. The court directed the details to be submitted in a sealed cover.

The court was hearing a petition filed by E. Vinothini, daughter of the watchman Eswaran. The petitioner said that her father was known to the forest officials who took his assistance for planting saplings in the area. He would also get food for them from the village.

Under these circumstances, the petitioner alleged that the forest officials under the influence of alcohol had verbally abused her father. Upset over this, her father had stopped talking to the forest officials and also stopped helping them in the other activities, she said.

She alleged that since her father did not cooperate with the forest officials, they conspired against her father. On October 28, when he was working on the farmland, he was dragged inside the reserved forest by the forest officials and shot dead.

However, the forest officials claimed that a team of officials had received information that a few unknown persons had entered the forest area to hunt wild animals. The team caught hold of the petitioner’s father, who was inside the reserved forest and following a quarrel, her father was shot dead by a forester, it was alleged.

The petitioner alleged that her father was murdered by forest officials and sought appropriate action be taken against them. The court posted the matter for orders on December 6.