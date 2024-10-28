ADVERTISEMENT

HC calls for records from trial court in Michaelpatti schoolgirl death case

Published - October 28, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday called for records from the trial court in the Michaelpatti school girl death case. Sister Sagaya Mary, who has been accused of abetment of suicide of the girl student of a Christian missionary-run school in Thanjavur district, has sought to quash the chargesheet filed against her by the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice G. Ilangovan sought the records and adjourned the hearing in the case. Earlier, in 2022, the High Court ordered a CBI probe into the death by suicide of the girl. Her parents had alleged that she was forced to do domestic chores at the hostel, and was asked to convert to Christianity.

The CBI has ruled out the religious conversion angle and informed the court that the girl had taken the extreme decision because she was asked to do certain administrative tasks and not because she was asked to convert to Christianity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner, Sister Sagaya Mary, contended that the case of the prosecution was that the girl was forced to do domestic chores at the hostel. It was said that student could not concentrate on her studies and this had caused mental stress. The case was baseless and misconceived and she was falsely implicated in it. There was no prima facie case established against her, the petitioner said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CBI filed the final report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchi on May 8, 2024. The petitioner is the sole accused and has been charged with the offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The case was committed to the Tiruchi Principal District and Sessions Court and transferred to the Mahila Court in Tiruchi.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US