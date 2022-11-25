HC calls for making tourist destinations accessible to differently abled persons

November 25, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

In order to make all tourist destinations in Tamil Nadu accessible to the differently abled, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to devise a programme in consultation with expert bodies, including differently abled persons.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the government to make tourist destinations accessible to the differently abled in accordance with the standards of accessibility as formulated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and other applicable guidelines.

The judges directed the State to prepare and publish a travel guide of differently abled-friendly and accessible tourist destinations. Accessible tourism was integral for equal participation of differently abled persons in recreation and cultural life, like all other persons. It also applied to elderly persons to experience and participate fully in their older years, they said.

“The ideals of equality, dignity, worth and non-discrimination, along with the principles of reasonable accommodation, inspire the constitutional bulwark for enforcement of equality before the law, equal protection of law as well as equality of status and opportunity to the disabled. However, it is necessary that the government and local authorities operationalise the same to the fullest enjoyment of the rights of the persons with disabilities,” the judges observed.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by a differently abled advocate, K.R. Raja of Madurai. He complained that during a visit to Courtallam in Tenkasi district, his friends bathed in the waterfalls, but he was not able to do so. According to him, tourist destinations were not differently abled-friendly. The State submitted that the government would take necessary steps to make tourist spots easily accessible to differently abled persons.