HC calls for effective steps to reduce ‘menace’ of liquor consumption to safeguard public health

January 05, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

It is just and necessary that effective steps must be taken to reduce the menace of liquor consumption, to safeguard public health and welfare, observed Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while passing directions/suggestions to the Centre and the State government.

Statutory warnings are intended to instil a sense of fear, but they have had very little effect on human attitudes and behaviour towards alcohol consumption. It is also a sorry state of affairs that persons under 21 years, who are specifically prohibited from drinking alcohol, are in fact addicted to it. “Therefore, it is incumbent on the State government to reduce alcohol dependence and addiction as a public health measure by restricting and effectively regulating its sale and consumption,” the court observed.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed the court was not disputing the steps/measures taken by the government for reduction of business hours (of liquor shops) and the awareness programmes conducted.

At the same time, it could be seen that the “menace of liquor consumption” has not been reduced and it increases day by day. The rate of drunken driving fatalities is very high in the State. Even students and persons under 21 years of age are consuming liquor, which has considerably affected the socio-economic milieu in the State and has resultantly increased the number of crimes and offences, the judges observed.

The court directed that the Central government may take into consideration and give instructions to the State government and the Director General of Police to impose a licensing regime for sale, purchase and usage of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The State government shall give necessary instructions to retail outlet shops through Tasmac that only the consumer, who has an alcohol licence, can be permitted to buy IMFL.

Labelling requirements under Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, and Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011, shall be strictly complied with. The State government shall also consider printing the labels, displaying price list and contact details for registering complaints in Tamil.

The State government and Tasmac shall ensure strict compliance with the regulations related to management and administration of staff, etc. The State government shall ensure that liquor is not sold to persons below 21 years of age and consider reducing the business hours i.e., between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Article 47 of the Constitution imposes a duty on the State to raise the level of nutrition and the standard of living and to improve public health, In particular, the State is required take endeavour in bringing about prohibition of the consumption except for medicinal purposes of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health..

It is indispensable for the authorities to take strong steps to educate and enforce rules to reduce alcohol consumption. It must launch awareness campaigns to highlight the evils of alcohol at personal and societal level and must impose strict laws and regulations on consumption and distribution of alcohol and to curtail the accessibility of alcohol, especially to the younger generation. In today’s day and age, the younger population are frequent users of alcohol. No longer do they wait for their legal age to drink. This is extremely harmful to them, to society and to the country in the long run, the judges observed.

The court passed the directions while disposing of a batch of public interest litigation petitions that sought a direction to regulate sale of liquor and functioning of Tasmac shops.