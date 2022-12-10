HC: Bounden duty of government authorities to protect, safeguard, maintain waterbodies

December 10, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

It is the bounden duty of the government authorities, the trustees of natural resources, to protect, safeguard and maintain waterbodies from encroachment, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kalaiselvan of Papanasam in Thanjavur district. He challenged a notice issued by revenue authorities calling upon the public to send their objections, if any, over granting patta to lands in Thalavapalayam at Papanasam in Thanjavur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner complained that as per the records, part of the lands were originally classified as waterbody. Subsequently, a portion of the land was used for government projects. Now the authorities had planned to grant patta to another portion of the land.

He said that the lands are necessary for the public. If any patta is granted in favour of private persons, it would cause irreparable loss to the government exchequer. He said that he made a representation in this regard. But, there was no response from the authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that without proper enquiry, an attempt had been made to grant patta in respect of the property originally marked as waterbody. The court is of the view that such a carefree attitude on the part of the Revenue Inspector, while discharging the public duty, cannot be countenanced. It would be appropriate to direct the authorities to conduct an enquiry and take appropriate action against the officer responsible for the issuance of such notice, the judges observed and disposed of the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US