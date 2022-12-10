HC: Bounden duty of government authorities to protect, safeguard, maintain waterbodies

December 10, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

It is the bounden duty of the government authorities, the trustees of natural resources, to protect, safeguard and maintain waterbodies from encroachment, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kalaiselvan of Papanasam in Thanjavur district. He challenged a notice issued by revenue authorities calling upon the public to send their objections, if any, over granting patta to lands in Thalavapalayam at Papanasam in Thanjavur district.

The petitioner complained that as per the records, part of the lands were originally classified as waterbody. Subsequently, a portion of the land was used for government projects. Now the authorities had planned to grant patta to another portion of the land.

He said that the lands are necessary for the public. If any patta is granted in favour of private persons, it would cause irreparable loss to the government exchequer. He said that he made a representation in this regard. But, there was no response from the authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that without proper enquiry, an attempt had been made to grant patta in respect of the property originally marked as waterbody. The court is of the view that such a carefree attitude on the part of the Revenue Inspector, while discharging the public duty, cannot be countenanced. It would be appropriate to direct the authorities to conduct an enquiry and take appropriate action against the officer responsible for the issuance of such notice, the judges observed and disposed of the petition.