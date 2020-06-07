Madurai

HC Bench to hear cases only through video conferencing

It will hear urgent and emergent matters only

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which had only recently resumed staggered open court functioning will now hear urgent and emergent matters only via video conferencing from Monday, after three of its judges in the Principal seat in Chennai and one judge in the High Court’s Madurai Bench tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a High Court notification, in the High Court Bench, one Division Bench and three Single Judges will hear cases through video conferencing from their residences for the time being till June 30. The working of the court staff will also be minimum.

In view of the decision taken by the Administrative Committee of the Madras High Court, filing of cases will be made through e-mail only. Requests for urgent motion shall be made through e-mail thamilj1968@gmail.com to the Registrar (Judicial), High Court Bench, who in turn will place the matter before the portfolio judges concerned and the matter will be listed subject to the convenience of the judges.

Apart from the High Court Judge in the Madurai Bench, the judge’s personal security officer has also tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the High Court Bench campus was sanitised and disinfected. The advocate chambers on the court campus have also been closed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 7:45:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-bench-to-hear-cases-only-through-video-conferencing/article31770828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY