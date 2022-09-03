HC Bench to have battery-operated car

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will be more differently abled-friendly. A battery-operated car for the High Court Bench has been sanctioned.

Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice P. N. Prakash has accepted the requests made by a few differently abled advocates at a legal aid clinic held on August 28. The advocates had requested for a battery-operated car on the High Court Bench premises, in addition to the already existing lifts and ramps.

On Friday, Justice Prakash handed over a special two-wheeler to a differently abled person at an event organised by Madurai District Legal Services Authority. Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai, District Judges and Madurai District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravi Chandran were present at the event.

Legal Advisor of Madurai Differently Abled Welfare Association K. Samidurai said the petitions submitted by the differently abled persons at the August 28 legal aid clinic were numbered and taken on file. Steps would be taken to redress the grievances, he said.