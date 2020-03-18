HC Bench implements preventive measures

Madurai

18 March 2020 22:25 IST

Directions issued by Chief Justice

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday began implementing a set of directions issued by Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi as preventive measures to be followed on the campus in the wake of COVID-19.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans deployed at the entrances to the main court building used hand sanitisers provided by Government Rajaji Hospital on advocates, officers and court staff attending the courts.

The jawans were provided surgical masks and given specific instructions to check those who entered the main building. No passes were issued to the litigant public.

Conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation fumigated the campus.

Canteen open

However, the staff canteen and tea stalls on the court premises were allowed to function as usual. With a number of advocates and court staff dependant on the canteen, it was decided to keep them open during working hours, sources said.

The bar associations of the High Court Bench advised their members to strictly follow the set of instructions given by the Chief Justice.

The members of the bar were asked to put to minimal use the bar association premises including the libraries.