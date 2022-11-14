HC Bench expresses concern over TN record in preventive detentions

November 14, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has taken a serious view of the fact that Tamil Nadu has occupied an unenviable first place in detaining the maximum number of people under its preventive laws in the entire country.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that in cases where the detention is found to be illegal, cost would be imposed on the State. The time has now come for the court to explore the possibility of awarding damages in cases where detention orders are set aside after finding that it was invoked on wholly extraneous and irrelevant grounds, which amount to a conscious abuse of power. Callous indifference in passing detention orders coupled with total apathy towards the violation of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution would clearly constitute a ‘constitutional tort.’

“We have come across several cases where preventive detention is invoked at the drop of a hat against all and sundry, including those involved in civil disputes and petty cases,” the judges observed.

Perusing the Prison Statistics India Reports available on the website of National Crime Records Bureau, the judges took note of the fact that for a whole decade, Tamil Nadu has occupied an unenviable first place in detaining the maximum number of people under its preventive laws in the entire country. In 2021, the State accounted for 51.2% of all detentions in the country. The numbers appear to only rise with each passing year, the judges said.

“The inferences drawn can be twofold : either the State is inching towards lawlessness or that the jurisdiction of suspicion has now become a convenient and potent weapon in the hands of the law- enforcing agencies to indiscriminately detain people by a conscious abuse of its statutory powers. It is, therefore, clear to us that the spectre of gross abuse of preventive detention laws hangs over the State and has reached Orwellian proportions”, the judges said.

Given the vast array of powers under the Act 14, 1982, and the wide definition of “goonda” under Section 2(f), the Act has become the favourite hunting ground for the police to deal with common criminals and other undesirables. In other words, preventive detention has become an instrument of convenience whereby such elements are dealt with on the sure knowledge that once a detention order is passed, such persons are bound to be jailed for at least 3 to 6 months, pending reference to the Advisory Board or a challenge before this Court by way of a petition for habeas corpus, the judges observed.

Out of the 517 cases filed this year before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging the detention under the Goondas Act the detention order was quashed in 445 cases (86%) and the remaining 14% were cases which had become infructuous on account of the detention period coming to an end or on account of the detenues being released on the orders of the Advisory Board. In other words, there is not a single case, under the Goondas Act, in the current year before the Madurai Bench where the order of detention has been upheld, the judges observed. The judges passed the order while quashing the detention orders passed by the authorities in two separate cases. The court also directed the authorities to pay compensation in one case.