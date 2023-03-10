HC asks shopkeepers to submit formal representation for identification of alternative accommodation

March 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has permitted the licensees occupying shops belonging to Palani Municipality on the premises of the VOC bus stand in Palani to submit a formal representation to the local body for the identification of alternative accommodation to set up their shops, as Palani Municipality has proposed to demolish the existing premises and construct a new bus stand with a shopping complex.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the shopkeepers. It was said that the licences were valid up to June 30, 2025. In the meantime, the municipality officials had issued a communication to the shopkeepers asking them to vacate the shops and hand over the possession. The shopkeepers were given time till March 20, 2023, to vacate the premises. Under these circumstances, the shopkeepers sought an alternative accommodation.

It was submitted that those of the petitioners who had cleared all the arrears will not only be entitled to participate in the auction to be held after the shopping complex is constructed, they they will also be given preference in the sense they can match the highest bid fetched in respect of each shop and thereupon they will be issued with the licences.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan permitted the petitioners to submit a formal representation to the local body by identifying the alternative sites. Palani Municipality was directed to consider the petitioners’ request on merits within a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court hoped that the local body would definitely endeavour to accommodate the request of the petitioners to the maximum. With the direction, the batch of petitions were disposed of. The petitioners had said that alternative accommodation was available near the foothills.