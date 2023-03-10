ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks shopkeepers to submit formal representation for identification of alternative accommodation

March 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has permitted the licensees occupying shops belonging to Palani Municipality on the premises of the VOC bus stand in Palani to submit a formal representation to the local body for the identification of alternative accommodation to set up their shops, as Palani Municipality has proposed to demolish the existing premises and construct a new bus stand with a shopping complex.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the shopkeepers. It was said that the licences were valid up to June 30, 2025. In the meantime, the municipality officials had issued a communication to the shopkeepers asking them to vacate the shops and hand over the possession. The shopkeepers were given time till March 20, 2023, to vacate the premises. Under these circumstances, the shopkeepers sought an alternative accommodation.

It was submitted that those of the petitioners who had cleared all the arrears will not only be entitled to participate in the auction to be held after the shopping complex is constructed, they they will also be given preference in the sense they can match the highest bid fetched in respect of each shop and thereupon they will be issued with the licences.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan permitted the petitioners to submit a formal representation to the local body by identifying the alternative sites. Palani Municipality was directed to consider the petitioners’ request on merits within a week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court hoped that the local body would definitely endeavour to accommodate the request of the petitioners to the maximum. With the direction, the batch of petitions were disposed of. The petitioners had said that alternative accommodation was available near the foothills.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US