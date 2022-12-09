HC asks authorities to judiciously use funds allocated for development of Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur

December 09, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account the fact that development works are in progress at Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the temple authorities not to permit anyone to stay on the temple premises during festivals or any other occasions.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the authorities to judiciously use ₹300 crore allocated by the government for various developmental works in the temple and complete them as expeditiously as possible, besides ensuring benefits to devotees through the works.

The judges observed, “The land of Tamil Nadu has multitudinous and ancient, large and exhilarating temples with a unique style and art, which are of archaeological importance. They are not only places for worship, but also places that exhibited extraordinary art in the form of sculptures, idols, paintings, murals and music, forming a part of its heritage. Temples that have withstood the test of time are places of archaeological or historical importance as they are not only built with extraordinary skill, but also reflect historical events, termed ‘legends’ in common parlance, and they are instrumental in the survival of the language of this land.”

Further, they observed, “Every ancient temple was structured in such a way that specific places were allocated for the activities associated with the traditional method of worship that included recital of hymns in praise of deity, recital of Thirumuraigal, Vedic hymns, dance, drama or folklore, debates, conduct of festivals, etc. The artistic exuberance of ancient Tamils is reflected in the paintings and murals in the temples and religious architecture which convey various legends associated with the temples. The existence of the temple is interwoven with the co-existence of the various activities mentioned above. The waning of one activity will not only affect the rituals, but also result in waning of other activities and eventually the temples itself. Temples have played multiple roles in the development of society and civilisation, and the regular and traditional functioning of the temples should be of paramount consideration in the preservation of these cultural and architectural marvels.”

With the direction, the court disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed by R. Sidhrangathan, a devotee, who sought a direction to authorities to permit devotees of the temple to observe fast in the outer praharam (corridor) during ‘Kanda Shasti’ festival.