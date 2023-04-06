HC asks authorities to issue passport to youth born to SL refugee, Indian woman

April 06, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MADURAI

Bringing relief to a youth born to a Sri Lankan refugee and an Indian woman in India, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Passport Office, Madurai, to process his application and issue passport within three weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Neyatitus, whose father Sahayanathan, a Sri Lankan refugee, came to India in 1990, and was sent to a refugee camp in Sivaganga district.

Sahayanathan fell in love with Patchaiammal, an Indian citizen, and they got married in 2001. The petitioner was born in 2002. Having completed his graduation, he wanted to explore employment opportunities abroad.

He submitted an application to the Regional Passport Office in 2022. Since the petitioner was mentioned as a Sri Lankan refugee in the birth certificate, he was asked to give an explanation to the authorities. Though he submitted an explanation, apprehending that his application might not be considered favourably, he filed the present petition seeking a direction to the authorities to issue a passport.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that Parliament was yet to enact a law relating to refugees. The judge took note of the fact that the petitioner’s date of birth was January 18, 2002. Section 3 (1)(b) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, stated that every person born in India on or after July 1, 1987, but before the commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003, and either of whose parents was a citizen of India at the time of his birth should be a citizen of India by birth.

The Amendment Act came into force on December 3, 2004. Both the statutory requirements stood fulfilled in this case, the judge observed.

The judge observed that the authorities could not be blamed because in the birth certificate of the petitioner, he had been described as a Sri Lankan refugee.

The judge observed that the official must have thought that since the petitioner’s father was a Sri Lankan refugee, the petitioner though born through an Indian citizen must also inherit the father’s nationality. The petitioner had offered his explanation before the authorities. Convincing and unimpeachable materials had been placed before the court. The petitioner had made out a case for grant of relief, the judge observed.