HC asks authorities to file report on time frame for fencing unused quarries in Othakadai

Published - September 12, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Madurai district administration to file a report on the time frame for fencing the entire area of unused stone quarries near the foothills of Yanaimalai in Othakadai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by N. Abdul Rahman Jalal of Othakadai who sought a direction to the authorities to fence the entire area of unused quarries.

The court was told by the authorities that a proposal had been made in this regard for ₹30 lakh. Taking note of it, the court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

The petitioner said in 2023 two women drowned in the stagnant water in the unused quarry pit near the foothills of Yanaimalai and this year a man drowned.

Due to the frequent occurrences of such incidents, the residents of the area demanded that the authorities should fence the abandoned quarries. The pits, the rough tracks leading to the quarries and the stagnant water in the quarries posed a threat to the residents, the petitioner said.

He said not only the residents, but also the devotees visiting the nearby Narasinga Perumal Temple, farmers, schoolchildren and the general public visited the area out of enthusiasm unaware of the danger involved. Antisocial elements used the place for illegal activities, he said.

Besides demanding fencing of the entire area of the unused quarries, the petitioner sought installation of warning boards explaining the danger lurking in the area and constant police surveillance.

