HC asks authorities to explain why court order was not complied with

April 12, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the authorities not complying with an earlier order of the court, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought an explanation from the authorities as to why the court order pertaining to disbursal of grant-in-aid towards the salary of a teacher in Tiruchi district was not complied with.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan directed the secretary and the Director of the School Education Department and the Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi to file an explanatory affidavit individually as to why they were not permitting the District Educational Officer in complying with the court order. If the court order is not complied with, the court has to view it seriously, the judges observed.

The court observed that the higher authorities were dragging on the matter and standing in the way of the court order from being complied with. The court took note of the fact that a Single Bench had passed the order in 2021 and the order was also confirmed by a Division Bench.

The Single Bench had directed the District Educational Officer to consider the claim of Fr. Geevarghese Mathew, a Post Graduate Assistant in Zoology, for the disbursal of grant-in-aid towards the salary. The Division Bench had dismissed the appeal preferred by the State and confirmed the Single Bench order. However, the court order had not been complied with. The court sought an explanatory affidavit from the authorities and posted the suo motu contempt case for hearing to April 18.