HC apprised of steps being taken to remove encroachments from girivalam path in Palani

Master plan works for ₹99.98 cr. with respect to girivalam path, inner compound wall, rope car and winch stations have been sanctioned, temple official tells the High Court

March 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Commissioner of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani told the court that except 120 encroachments, all encroachments along the girivalam path had been removed.

Joint Commissioner of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani told the court that except 120 encroachments, all encroachments along the girivalam path had been removed. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Joint Commissioner of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that tenders had been finalised and work order issued with regard to development works on the temple premises as per the master plan.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar was told that master plan works for ₹99.98 crore with respect to girivalam path, inner compound wall, rope car and winch stations had been sanctioned by the Tender Award Committee.

The development works, as per the master plan, also included inner and outer pradhakshana mandapams, accommodation blocks for pilgrims, other mandapams and a panchamirtham shop. At present, three battery-operated cars and one minibus were being run on ‘girivalam path’ for the benefit of pilgrims and devotees. Procurement of two more minibuses was under process and e-tender was invited. After completion of the process, sufficient vehicle would be operated for the benefit of the devotees, it was submitted.

Pursuant to the direction of the court, the temple authorities had installed a check-post at Kodaikanal Road Junction, preventing push carts and other vehicles from entering the girivalam path. The vehicles of trustees and staff members of mutts were permitted based on the details given by the mutts to the temple, it was submitted.

Necessary actions were being taken for the closure of commercial activities in and around the girivalam path. Except for 120 encroachments, all encroachments along the path had been removed. Notices had been served on the encroachers directing them to vacate their premises by March 13, failing which necessary action would be taken for their eviction, the authorities told the court.

It was submitted that adequate police personnel had been deployed for smooth conduct of the works. Taking note of the submissions, the court directed that if the temple authorities required more police personnel, a request should be made and the Superintendent of Police should consider it without delay. The court adjourned the hearing on the petitions seeking the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path till March 12.

