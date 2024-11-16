 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC apprised of proposal on development works along girivalam path of Palani temple

Published - November 16, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was apprised of the proposal submitted by the Devasthanam Board for laying concrete roads, cable trench and street lights along the girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district to the tune of ₹13.45 crore.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, taking into account that the expenses would be borne by the board, observed that in such circumstances there may not be any legal embargo for the government to pass the administration sanction for the proposal submitted by the board and granted 10 days to obtain the sanction from the government for the works.

The court directed the Monitoring Committee to inspect the Sannathi Street and identify places for the installation of bollards on both sides of the street so that encroachments are curtailed.

The committee may also give suggestions to Palani Municipality for preventing encroachments. With regard to unauthorised constructions, the municipality sought two weeks to file a report. The hearing was adjourned till November 22.

The court was hearing petitions that sought a direction to authorities to remove encroachments along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple. Earlier, the court appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.