HC apprised of proposal on development works along girivalam path of Palani temple

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was apprised of the proposal submitted by the Devasthanam Board for laying concrete roads, cable trench and street lights along the girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district to the tune of ₹13.45 crore.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, taking into account that the expenses would be borne by the board, observed that in such circumstances there may not be any legal embargo for the government to pass the administration sanction for the proposal submitted by the board and granted 10 days to obtain the sanction from the government for the works.

The court directed the Monitoring Committee to inspect the Sannathi Street and identify places for the installation of bollards on both sides of the street so that encroachments are curtailed.

The committee may also give suggestions to Palani Municipality for preventing encroachments. With regard to unauthorised constructions, the municipality sought two weeks to file a report. The hearing was adjourned till November 22.

The court was hearing petitions that sought a direction to authorities to remove encroachments along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple. Earlier, the court appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path.