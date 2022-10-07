HC apprised of facilities available at Government Headquarters Hospital in Karaikudi

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking note of the fact that steps have been taken to improve the facilities at Government Headquarters Hospital in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a petition filed in 2018 that sought a direction to improve the facilities.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad closed the petition filed by S.P.D. Karuppaiah of Sivaganga district who sought a direction to the authorities to improve the facilities at the hospital. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to repair the Reverse Osmosis (RO) equipment for drinking water, open adequate toilets, ensure 24-hour ambulance service and restrooms for patient attendants.

In a status report, the State submitted that the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) and the Special New-born Care Units (SNCU) were managed by the specialists at the Government Headquarters Hospital. Further, it was submitted that the RO plant for drinking water was having 500 litres treatment capacity per hour. Adequate toilet facilities and attendant rest rooms had been opened. The ambulance service was available round the clock and it was ensured that the operation theatre also could function round the clock.

The Government Headquarters Hospital, Karaikudi, had received Kayakalp and LAQSHYA certificates and NQAS (National Quality Assured Standard) certificate at the State-level. Taking note of the status report, the court closed the petition with liberty to the petitioner to approach the appropriate authorities, if any deficiency was found out.