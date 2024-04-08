HC apprised of arrangements being made for Chithirai festival

April 08, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was apprised of arrangements being made for the annual Chithirai festival in Madurai. Officials concerned told the court that 26 decisions were taken at a preparatory meeting held on April 6 and they would be acted upon.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the authorities to implement the decisions they have taken before April 18, ahead of the main event. The court directed the district administration to make arrangements in coordination with all the departments concerned and a compliance report shall be filed on April 18.

The court directed the Madurai Collector, Commissioner of Police and temple authorities of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkoil to file detailed reports. The authorities had filed separate status reports on arrangements being made for Chithirai festival with regard to providing basic facilities for devotees and deployment of adequate number of police personnel.

The court was hearing two separate public interest litigation petitions filed by K.K. Ramesh and G.D. Manikandan. Mr. Ramesh sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate police protection, drinking water and other basic facilities, set up mobile medical services and mobile toilets, and form flying squads to check food given as annadhanam to the devotees during the Chithirai festival.

Mr. Manikandan said tha tthis being summer, purified water must be made available to the lakhs of devotees at both the temples. Special darshan should be avoided and the devotees should be permitted in general queues without tickets, he prayed.

Genral toilet and e-toilet facilities should be provided and ambulances stationed near the temple. Low-lying power lines should be identified and precautionary steps taken. Roads should be maintained in a proper condition. Adequate police protection should be provided during the festival days, he said.

