HC apprised of arrangements being made at Palani temple for Panguni Uthiram

March 22, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The authorities of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that necessary arrangements were being made to provide vehicle parking for devotees for Panguni Uthiram festival.

The authorities told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar that it required additional space to regulate vehicular traffic and manage parking in an effective manner. Palani Municipality agreed to permit the temple authorities to use 42 cents of the land belonging to the municipality temporarily for the festival.

The court directed the temple authorities to use the land for providing two wheeler parking. Cleaning and other expenses shall be borne by the temple authorities, the court directed. The court was told that necessary steps were being taken to provide lighting facilities and installing CCTV cameras along the girivalam path of the temple. The temple authorities submitted that two battery cars sponsored by donors were now operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State submitted that as a regular protocol for the festival, 1,800 police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic and maintain law and order. In addition to this, 82 police personnel have been deployed as per the request of the temple authorities. Additional police personnel would be deployed following a request from the temple authorities.

With regard to the acquisition of 58 acres of land near the temple for the purpose of providing additional facilities for devotees, the State submitted that it was awaiting the report from the Social Impact Assessment Authority and as soon as the report was received, a notification under Section 11(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 will be published and the acquisition proceedings will be completed by the end of May.

Taking note of the submissions made, the court adjourned the hearing in the petitions seeking the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path of the temple till March 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.