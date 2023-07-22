HC appreciates IG (South Zone) Asra Garg for taking efforts to collect, present data

July 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Following a direction issued by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that whenever final reports were filed by police officers before the jurisdictional courts, the court concerned should acknowledge them by giving Case Number Record (CNR) numbers, a status report was filed by the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, on the details pertaining to the southern districts.

Earlier, during the hearing in a contempt case, the IGP had submitted that the magisterial court staff would not acknowledge the filing of final reports. The situation could be remedied if there was a direction for issuing mandatory acknowledgments on receipt of final reports. Taking note of the submission, the court issued the direction.

Taking note of the status report, Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that as per the data submitted to the court, there has been 65.77 % reduction of the total pendency during the last one year. This marks a substantial improvement. It is always an ongoing work in progress. One must keep a continuous watch, the court observed and sought a further status report.

The court appreciated Mr. Asra Garg for taking the pain in collecting the data and presenting them in the form of a report. The court took note of memoranda issued by the IGP for the implementation of trial monitoring system, meticulous investigation and participative supervision by supervisory officers and the guidelines for recording audio-video statements of witnesses.

The court observed that if the police officers scrupulously adhere to the instructions set out in the memoranda, the impact on the criminal justice system will be humongous. It will no doubt add to the workload of the superior officers. But, society will be the eventual beneficiary. Mr. Asra Garg deserves compliments for having put in place a proper protocol that will tone up the investigation and ensure that the guilty do not go unpunished, the court observed and posted the matter to September 29.

