HC appreciates DGP for swift action

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday appreciated Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy for issuing circulars to subordinate officers directing them to follow the Service Rules strictly.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the prompt and swift action by the DGP in implementing the court’s order was to be recognised. This court was inclined to place on record the appreciation for the DGP and the Principal Secretary to the Home department was directed to enter this order of appreciation in the service records of the DGP, the court said.