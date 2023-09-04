ADVERTISEMENT

HC appreciates Chief Secretary for circular on following court orders

September 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday appreciated Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena for issuing a circular to officials instructing them to follow court orders in true letter and spirit within the timeframe stipulated in court orders.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that on perusal of the circular issued on August 30, it appeared that the Chief Secretary has instructed all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries to the government and Heads of Departments to implement the orders of the court in true letter and spirit within the timeframe stipulated in the court orders.

The court observed that the circular is placed on record. The court is placing its appreciation on record for the efforts being made by the Chief Secretary. The court allowed a sub application dispensing with the appearance of Mr. Meena and posted the main contempt petition for hearing on September 11.

