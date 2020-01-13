HC appoints organising committee for jallikattu

Madurai

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of jallikattu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday appointed retired Principal District Judge C. Manickam as the chairman of the organising committee of Alanganallur and Avaniapuram jallikattu. The committee will also supervise the Palamedu jallikattu.

Passing orders in a number of petitions that sought directions to ensure safe and smooth conduct of jallikattu, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran constituted the organising committee to monitor and supervise the jallikattu events.

The court made it clear that there should be no Mudhal Mariyathai (first honours) to any person and no party flags or materials projecting any leaders should be exhibited at the events.

The organising committee of the Alanganallur jallikattu will constitute the retired Principal District Judge C. Manickam, Madurai Collector, Inspector General of Police, South Zone and Assistant Director of Town Panchayat.

Similarly, the organising committee of the Avaniapuram Committee will constitute Mr. Manickam, Madurai Collector, Madurai Commissioner of Police and Madurai Corporation Commissioner.

The court also appointed advisory committees consisting of local residents to assist the organising committee in the conduct of jallikattu. The organising committee must ensure that the stage was not occupied by the members of the advisory committee, the court said.

The organising committee shall ensure that event is conducted in an orderly manner. Bank accounts should opened for the deposit of donation / contribution for the conduct of jallikattu. Receipts and proper accounts of all transactions must be maintained. The committee must ensure adequate security at all the major points at the arena for the bulls, bull trainers and owners.

The Superintendent of Police must ensure that an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police is posted at the site for co-ordination. Similarly, the Collector must depute an officer in the rank of District Revenue Officer to assist the organising committee. Sufficient police force must be mobilised to give security for the events, the court said.

The organising committee must also ensure that the events are held strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017. The events must be videographed and a copy produced to the High Court Registry, the court directed.

The Madurai Collector shall pay a sum of ₹ 1.50 lakh as remuneration for each event to the chairman of the organising committee out of the contribution received for the conduct of jallikattu.

The Madurai Collector, the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, The Superintendent of Police, Madurai, and the organising committee shall file individual reports after the jallikattu to the High Court Registry, the court directed and disposed of the petitions.