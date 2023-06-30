June 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has appointed a committee to identify a place in the city for reinstallation of the fish sculpture which used to adorn the eastern entry of the Madurai Railway Junction.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and R. Vijayakumar was told by the Railways and the Madurai Corporation authorities that with the redevelopment of the Railway Junction and the upcoming Metro Rail Project, it would not be possible to reinstall the fish sculpture in the vicinity of the junction.

In a status report, it was submitted that the Madurai District Administration was prepared to provide an alternative place for installing the fish sculpture. The alternative place would be provided after taking into consideration various factors.

Taking note of the submissions made, the court appointed a committee comprising Senior Advocate R. Gandhi, Madurai MP, MLAs, Madurai Collector, Corporation Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, Officials from the NHAI and the State Highways Department and the president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Senior Advocate shall be the convenor of the committee, who shall convene a meeting to fix a date for inspection of various places and for discussions, deliberations and decisions, the court directed and said that the venue of the meeting shall be the Collector’s office.

The court directed the committee to finalise the spot for reinstallation of the fish sculpture in one month. Till then, the fish sculpture shall be kept safely at the railway premises, the court directed and posted the case on August 7, for compliance report.

The sculpture should necessarily be installed at a notable and important place or junction within the Madurai Corporation limit as a fitting tribute to the Pandya kings, the court observed.

The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan who had earlier filed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to reinstall the fish sculpture at the junction which was removed ahead of beautification works.

After the railway authorities had submitted before the court during the hearing in the public interest litigation petition that the fish sculpture had been reinstalled, the court observed that the prayer in the petition had become infructuous. Recording the submission made in the petition, the court had dismissed the petition.

However, the petitioner said that he visited the junction subsequently and was shocked to find that the fish sculpture had not been reinstalled. He sought appropriate action against the authorities for failing to reinstall the sculpture which used to adorn the eastern entry of Madurai junction.