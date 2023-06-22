June 22, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has appointed an advocate commissioner to inspect and file a report on the condition of the basic infrastructure facilities at the Central Vegetable Market and the Flower Market at Mattuthavani in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice R. Subramanian directed the advocate commissioner to inspect both the markets and file the report. Earlier, the authorities had submitted a status report on the basic infrastructure facilities at the markets. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till July 17.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K. K. Nagar in Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to upgrade the basic infrastructure facilities at the Central Vegetable Market and the Flower Market. The petitioner said that he had recently visited both the markets and found that they lacked basic infrastructure facilities and needed a major overhaul, for the benefit of the public.

He said that thousands of people visit the Central Vegetable Market. He complained that the street lights in the market were not in proper working condition. There were no adequate drinking water and toilet facilities at the market. The toilets were also not maintained properly. The water tank was not cleaned regularly and the place also lacks an adequate number of dustbins, he said.

He said that the situation at the Flower Market was also similar. There were at least 100 shops and over 400 people working in the market. The market lacked proper drinking water and toilet facilities. The water tanks at the market were usually empty and the toilets were not maintained properly. He complained that waste was not being disposed of properly and was found piled up at the market. Also, there were no proper parking facilities at the market, he said.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take immediate steps to maintain and upgrade the basic infrastructure facilities at the Central Vegetable Market and the Flower Market.

