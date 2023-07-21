HC-appointed committee decides place for reinstallation of fish sculpture

July 21, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court-appointed committee has fixed the Madurai Corporation Information Centre on Periyar bus stand premises, located close to the West Gate of the Old Fort of Madurai, as the place for reinstallation of a fish sculpture, which used to adorn the eastern entry of the Madurai Railway Junction.

The committee comprises senior advocate R. Gandhi, Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar, MLAs, senior police officers, NHAI officials and others had fixed the place for the reinstallation of the fish sculpture after inspections.

Convenor of the Committee, Mr. Gandhi said that the team had earlier shortlisted three places in the city for the reinstallation. However, it was unanimously decided that the Madurai Corporation Information Centre was the right place. The sculpture would be visible from all sides and there would be no hindrance to traffic.

The High Court had appointed the committee to identify a place for the reinstallation after the railway authorities said that with the redevelopment of the railway junction and the upcoming Metro Rail Project, it would not be possible to reinstall the fish sculpture in the vicinity of the railway junction.

Earlier, in a status report submitted to the court, it was said that the Madurai district administration was prepared to provide an alternative place for the reinstallation, which would be provided after taking into consideration various factors.

The court had directed that the sculpture should necessarily be installed at a notable and important place or junction within the Madurai Corporation limits as a fitting tribute to the Pandya kings. The place had been identified as directed by the court and a report on the decision of the committee wouldl be submitted to the court, Mr. Gandhi said.