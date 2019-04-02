HC annoyed with award of law degrees sans attendance

02 April 2019 20:47 IST

Demands report on persons with such degrees in service

MADURAI

Taking serious note of the fact that law degree courses were completed by people who did not attend classes, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State on how many persons with such law degrees were working in various departments.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and S. S. Sundar suo motu impleaded the Chief Secretary in the case and sought a report on such persons employed and whether they had been promoted. The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate K. Karmegan of Virudhunagar, who brought to light an instance of a person having obtained law degree without attending classes.

The petitioner complained that R. Sivabagyam of Madurai, currently Law Officer with Madurai Corporation, had obtained her law degree from Al-Ameen College of Law in Bengaluru when she was a full-time employee of the Corporation. He claimed that Sivabagyam was initially appointed as a nursing orderly and subsequently posted as typist and then promoted as Assistant on compassionate grounds.

When she had been employed as Assistant with the Corporation, she reportedly joined a law degree course and obtained her degree in 2000 without attending classes regularly. However, it was submitted that though she had completed her L.L.B. without permission from the Corporation, she was allowed to complete L.L.M.

She was then appointed as Law Officer, when she was working as Superintendent, based on her law degree.

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain her from carrying out her duties as Law officer. He said that the degree obtained by her was invalid and action must be taken against the Bengaluru law college. The court sought details of Sivabagyam’s salary, attendance and service register and adjourned the hearing.