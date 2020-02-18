HC allows VCK to organise rally in Tiruchi

18 February 2020 20:06 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to organise an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally and a public meeting in Tiruchi on February 22.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira allowed the rally and the meeting on a petition filed by K.N. Arul, Tiruchi district secretary of the party.

In his petition, Mr. Arul sought permission for the events, in which party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan is expected to participate. The petitioner said that he had earlier sought permission from Tiruchi police, but his representation was not considered.

