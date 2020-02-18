HC allows VCK to organise rally in Tiruchi

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to organise an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally and a public meeting in Tiruchi on February 22.
Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira allowed the rally and the meeting on a petition filed by K.N. Arul, Tiruchi district secretary of the party.
In his petition, Mr. Arul sought permission for the events, in which party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan was expected to participate. The petitioner said that he had earlier sought permission from Tiruchi police, but his representation was not considered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.