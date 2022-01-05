HC allows termination of teenager’s pregnancy

Allowing the termination of the pregnancy of a 17-year-old girl, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai police to file a final report in the case in two months. It is said that a 44-year-old mini bus driver was responsible for the girl’s pregnancy.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took cognisance of medical reports filed by experts who said the pregnancy which had crossed 20 weeks could be terminated. The judge also interacted with the girl over video call to ascertain her stand.

Since the girl wanted to terminate the pregnancy, the court directed the medical experts to take appropriate steps to terminate the pregnancy. The girl’s mother had filed the petition seeking a direction to permit the termination of the pregnancy.

Further, the court took note of the case of the prosecution that Thangapandi, a mini bus driver, was responsible for the pregnancy, and directed the police to file a final report in the case in two months.

If the forensic report confirmed that the accused was responsible for the pregnancy of the girl, then the jurisdictional court should take immediate cognisance of the offence, try the case and conclude it in three months, the judge said.