HC allows termination of minor girl’s pregnancy

Madurai

22 July 2020 20:51 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed the termination of the seven month pregnancy of a 15-year-old girl after taking cognisance of reports from medical experts who said that termination can be considered.

Justice R. Pongiappan directed the Dean of the Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital to immediately commence the process of the termination of the unwanted pregnancy, without delay, keeping the well being of the girl in mind.

Advertising

Advertising

The court was hearing the petition filed by the girl’s aunt who had sought the termination of the girl’s pregnancy. It is said that the girl’s father and grandfather had sexually assaulted the girl. They have been arrested for the offence. The girl had lost her mother.

Earlier, a team of medical experts was constituted to examine the condition of the girl as the gestation period was 25 weeks. The medical team after examining the girl said that the termination of pregnancy can be considered.

The court relied upon Supreme Court judgements that allowed the termination of pregnancy, exceeding the statutory limit, taking into account compelling reasons. If the pregnancy of the girl was continued, it would affect her well being, the court said.