HC allows termination of minor girl’s pregnancy

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed the termination of the seven month pregnancy of a 15-year-old girl after taking cognisance of reports from medical experts who said that termination can be considered.
Justice R. Pongiappan directed the Dean of the Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital to immediately commence the process of the termination of the unwanted pregnancy, without delay, keeping the well being of the girl in mind.
The court was hearing the petition filed by the girl’s aunt who had sought the termination of the girl’s pregnancy. It is said that the girl’s father and grandfather had sexually assaulted the girl. They have been arrested for the offence. The girl had lost her mother.
Earlier, a team of medical experts was constituted to examine the condition of the girl as the gestation period was 25 weeks. The medical team after examining the girl said that the termination of pregnancy can be considered.
The court relied upon Supreme Court judgements that allowed the termination of pregnancy, exceeding the statutory limit, taking into account compelling reasons. If the pregnancy of the girl was continued, it would affect her well being, the court said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath