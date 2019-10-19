Madurai

HC allows shops to remain open till 2 a.m. for Deepavali

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has allowed shops in Madurai to remain open till 2 a.m. on October 25 and 26 for Deepavali.

A petition, filed by Y. Ashraf Yusuf, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association, Madurai, sought a direction to allow shops to remain open throughout the night on October 25 and 26.

He said that most of the daily wagers received Deepavali bonus late and for their benefit shops should be allowed to remain open.

