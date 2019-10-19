HC allows shops to remain open till 2 a.m. for Deepavali

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has allowed shops in Madurai to remain open till 2 a.m. on October 25 and 26 for Deepavali.
A petition, filed by Y. Ashraf Yusuf, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association, Madurai, sought a direction to allow shops to remain open throughout the night on October 25 and 26.
He said that most of the daily wagers received Deepavali bonus late and for their benefit shops should be allowed to remain open.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor