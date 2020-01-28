HC allows public meeting

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed a public meeting to be held in memory of Palani Baba alias Ahmed Ali near Goripalayam Mosque in Madurai on January 28.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira, however, imposed conditions for the conduct of the meeting. The court directed the petitioner, M. Mohammed Rafiq, to give a fresh representation to the police for the conduct of the meeting. The police should consider it and permit the meeting, the court said.

The court directed the petitioner to ensure that the meeting was not conducted beyond the prescribed time and there was no hindrance to public and traffic. The volume of speakers should not disturb neighbours.

There should be no speech that would affect the sentiments of other religion, caste or race. Also the speech should not affect peace and harmony. The organisers should not erect any digital banners or placards on arterial roads, platforms, walkways and any other roads.

If a stage was to be erected, a structural stability certificate should be obtained from Public Works Department. The organisers should cooperate with the police and ensure that no law and order problem was created during the course of the event, the court said.