HC allows JACTTO-GEO agitator to travel abroad

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has allowed a government teacher, facing disciplinary proceedings for taking part in the JACTTO-GEO strike, to travel abroad for a period of 45 days.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Bharathi from Pudukkottai district. He sought government’s permission to travel to Singapore from December 6, 2019 to January 19, 2020 to visit his daughter, who was about to deliver a baby. Citing pendency of disciplinary proceedings, the authorities denied him permission to travel abroad.

Justice M.S. Ramesh observed that there was no progress in the disciplinary proceedings even after 11 months from the date of issue of the charge memo. The court said the reason assigned by the petitioner was tenable and permitted him to travel to Singapore.

The court directed the petitioner to submit an undertaking that he would return to India on or before January 20, 2020 and cooperate with the disciplinary proceedings.