HC allows harvesting of natural fish in Madakulam kanmai till June 30

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has restrained Madurai Corporation, Public Works Department and Fisheries Department from draining water from Madakulam kanmai unless a natural urgency arises, till June 30.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi observed that if natural urgency arises for which the kanmoi has to be drained, other than for fishing purposes, it is open to the authorities to open the shutters.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Paranikumar of Madurai. He sought a direction to the authorities not to permit fishing activities in the kanmai. He said that under the guise of fishing, water from the kanmai would be drained.

He said that as of now the water in the kanmai was up to the brim. If the water was drained. It could inundate the villages in and around the kanmai. On account of good rain, the water table in and around the kanmai had substantially increased.

He said it could get depleted if the water was drained for the purpose of fishing. It was said that the Fisheries Department had permitted a cooperative society to harvest natural fish in order to prevent pollution of water.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that if it is ensured that the authorities do not drain water from the kanmai for fishing, he had no objection for the members to harvest natural fish with nets.

The court said that if under the guise of fishing, the authorities were to drain water from the kanmai, the water would get wasted. The court directed the authorities not to drain the water from the kanmai till June 30.

The members of the cooperative society were permitted to use nets to harvest natural fish in the kanmai under the supervision of the Fisheries Department till June 30. The court closed the petition with the directions.