HC allows conduct of Muharram ceremonies with music, procession

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has allowed the conduct of Muharram ceremonies in Ervadi in Tirunelveli district as per customary mode with the playing of music, conducting procession and other rituals. Fundamental rights shall take precedence over fundamentalist forces, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Thameem Sindha Madar who sought a direction to restrain the respondents from interfering with their right to conduct Muharram in the customary mode. There was severe opposition from the adherents of Thowheed Jamath who have taken exception to the manner of celebration.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the petitioner and the others associated with him have the fundamental right to conduct Muharram ceremonies in the customary mode is axiomatic. Article 25 and Article 19(1)(b) and (d) of the Constitution provide them this guarantee.

The court observed that religious beliefs and practices cannot be reduced into mono categories. Perceptions are bound to differ. That is why there are different schools of philosophical thought. Religion will acquire different shades and flavours based on one’s lived experience. The people in Ervadi believe in music, beat of drums and horse and chariot processions, the court observed.

The Dargha dedicated to Hasan and Husain is several centuries old. Muharram has been observed since time immemorial. One can take judicial notice of the fact that the beat of drums is an intrinsic part of religious and social events in this part of the country. The petitioner and his associates have the fundamental right to conduct their religious procession, the court observed.

The court observed that it is not open to Thowheed Jamath to dictate to the petitioner’s group as to how they should conduct the ceremonies. They have no right to prevent the petitioner’s group from going on a religious procession. If one’s fundamental rights are under threat, the duty of the administration is to uphold the rights and put down those interfering with the exercise of the rights. Fundamental rights shall take precedence over fundamentalist forces, the court observed.

The district administration is obliged to do everything needful to protect the exercise of the right. If the Thowheed Jamath persons dislike Santhanakoodu procession or Kuthirai Pancha, let them not take part, the court observed.